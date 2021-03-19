That's $53 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Add them to the card to apply the additional discount. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
- water- and sweat-resistant
- built-in mic and inline controls
- 3 sizes of StayHear+ sport tips and carrying case
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Arctic White.
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buyspry via eBay.
- 3.5mm audio jacks (not a Lightning connector)
- storage case
- Model: MNHF2AM/A
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
With the in-cart discount, that's $939 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 4 Omni Jewel satellite speakers
- Omni Jewel center speaker
- AdaptiQ room audio calibration
- wireless subwoofer
- supports Dolby Digital, TrueHD, DTS, and PCM multichannel
That's $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- HDMI, optical, and AUX inputs
- remote control
- 2 full-range drivers
