New
eBay · 20 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$76 in cart $90
free shipping

That's $53 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Add them to the card to apply the additional discount. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 5 hours of battery life per charge
  • water- and sweat-resistant
  • built-in mic and inline controls
  • 3 sizes of StayHear+ sport tips and carrying case
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register