New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$60 $150
free shipping

That's $29 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by Bose via eBay
Features
  • built-in mic
  • inline controls
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register