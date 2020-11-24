New
Certified Refurb Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless Headphones w/ Heart Rate Sensor
$68 $80
Use code "PICKCRTECH15" to drop the price to $12 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $21 less than we could find them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black/Red.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • NFC pairing
  • IPX4 sweat resistance
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
