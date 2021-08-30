Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker for $93

Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to receive an extra 15% off. You'll pay at least $41 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB-C audio input
- built-in mic for taking calls
- 3.5mm auxiliary
- wireless range up to 30-ft.
Save on everything from headphones and in-ear buds to portable speakers and soundbars. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $214 ($35 less than new model).
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on a selection of speakers, headphones, and glasses. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $134 ($229 new elsewhere)
- These items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "4049456A" for a savings of $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bogasing via Amazon.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX7 waterproof
- 360° surround sound
- Model: M4
apply code "63U3UICO" to save $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vanzon Sound via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Black.
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 24 hours playtime on single charge
- Model: X5 pro
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to knock an extra 15% off a range of certified refurb items, including vacuums, iPhones, headphones, air fryers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- A $100 max discount applies.
- Certified refurb items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That's $73 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
- integrated microphone
- up to 3.5 hours streaming
- UVA/UVB protection
- Model: 833417-0100
That's $100 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $119 less than you'd pay for this item in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- control via the Bose music app
- built-in voice assistant via Alexa or Google Assistant
- pair with other compatible Bose products
- connect via optical audio or HDMI cable
- Model: 843299-1100
That's the best price we could find by $28 for this new model, and the first time we've seen them discounted. Plus, they're only $2 more than a refurbished set offered from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Built-in mic
- Replaceable ear tips
- Water resistant
- Touch control
- Noice canceling
- Model: 8312620010
