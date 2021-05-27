Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker for $110

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $109.65. That's a savings of $39 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- sold by Bose via eBay
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 12 hours of playback per charge
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- 360 degree sound
- Model: 739523-1110
That's a $42 drop from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $45.)
Update: It's expected to ship on June 17. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- two 75mm woofers & two 20mm tweeters
- echo- and noise-cancelling microphone
- push-button access to Siri or Google Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- Model: HKOS4BLKAM
That's $5 less than you'd pay at your local Lowe's, although other major retailers charge $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hypermicrosystems via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- auto light effects
- 2.1-channel stereo
- RCA inputs
- 3.5mm output
- built-in amp
- volume, bass, & treble controls
- Model: SHTIB1060-BT
It's $69 below what you would pay directly from Microsoft. For further comparison, Microsoft charges $70 for the MicroSoft 365 1-year subscription by itself. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- Model: EVC1416BK
That's $105 under the original price for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day Emb-phones warranty applies.
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
- 2" tweeter
- 2.5" woofer
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to get $9 under our April mention and it's the best price we've seen. You'd pay $79 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $113.90. That's a total savings of $86 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
