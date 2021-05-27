Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker for $110
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth Speaker
$110 $148
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $109.65. That's a savings of $39 off list. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • sold by Bose via eBay
Features
  • built-in microphone
  • 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • up to 12 hours of playback per charge
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register