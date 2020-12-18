New
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$72 $85
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" for a $13 drop from last week's mention, which matches the Black Friday price, and is within $4 of the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also at least $27 less than a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • 40mm driver
  • dual passive radiator
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • microphone
  • PX7 water-resistance
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires in 11 hr
