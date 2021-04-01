New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$67 $82
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to drop it to $67.45. That's $32 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
  • sold by Bose via eBay
Features
  • 40mm driver
  • dual passive radiator
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • microphone
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register