eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$64 $80
free shipping

Use coupon code "PREZDAY20" for an $8 drop since December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $35 less than the best price we found for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • 40mm driver
  • dual passive radiator
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • microphone
  • PX7 waterproof rating
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 31 min ago
