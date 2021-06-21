Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $63

Use code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's a $5 drop from April, and it's $36 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It's sold by Bose via eBay.
- 40mm driver
- dual passive radiator
- Bluetooth 4.2
- microphone
- IPX7 waterproof rating
It's $50 under our May mention and within $9 of the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- 360 degree sound
- Model: 739523-1110
Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" makes this within $3 of the best price we've seen, and it costs $199 or more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or SIlver.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Built-in voice assistant
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2 WiFi, Bluetooth 360° sound
The banner states up to 40%, but we found upwards of 52% off on a selection of 36 styles of Jabra audio equipment. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $120 (low by $60).
Save on a wide range of audio gear, including speakers from $110, gaming headsets for $25, and headphones from $15. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Prices are as marked.
- All orders bag free shipping.
Most sellers charge $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue
- Bluetooth 4.2
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- built-in mic
- USB charging port for portable devices
- AC power adapter included
- Model: JBLXTREME2BLKAM
Apply coupon code "DNEWS498621" for the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at UntilGone
- uses your phone screen to show music controls, weather forecasts, your to-do and shopping lists, and more
- 10-hour battery
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's a low by $70 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to drop it to $84.15. That's $15 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $85 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. It's $62 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get $158 less than what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 13" tall
- built-in handle
- auto EQ
- Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux input
- Model: S1 Pro
