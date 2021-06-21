Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $63
eBay · 21 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$63 $82
free shipping

Use code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get this deal. That's a $5 drop from April, and it's $36 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • It's sold by Bose via eBay.
  • 40mm driver
  • dual passive radiator
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • microphone
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
