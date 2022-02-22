Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get it for $28 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- microphone
- 40mm driver
- Bluetooth 4.2
- dual passive radiator
- IPX7 waterproof rating
Some stores still charge the $129 list price; it's the cheapest it's been since last November. Buy Now at Amazon
- Get it in Aqua Blue, Black, or White at this price.
- You'd pay a buck more for it in Citron.
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- micro-B USB port
- Model: 752195-0900
It's a very low price at just over $20 for a portable speaker from a reputable brand, and you'd pay $8 more at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
Take half off via coupon code "2BQ46D4W". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Soundbest via Amazon.
- up to 20 hours of playtime per charge
- IPX5 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in mic
- Model: M91
Apply coupon code "Code: 80S63KTZ" for a savings of $124.
Update: It's now $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jindahuasheng via Amazon.
- FM radio function
- solar or battery powered
- integrated flashlight
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "40Y2LH4P" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TingXiao via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 24-hours of playtime on a single charge
- IPX7 waterproof
- 24 watts of power
- Model: M33
You'll drop the price by an extra $40 with coupon code "VDAYADIDAS40". This is a great deal as adidas is still charging the list price of $220 for it through its main store. Buy Now at eBay
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Save on clothing, shoes, accessories, bags, sporting goods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Scuderia Ferrari Drift Cat Delta Motorsport Shoes for $39.99 ($60 off)
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" for a savings of $19. You'd $165 for a factory sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In several colors (Triple Black pictured).
- charging case
- IPX4 waterproof
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this deal. That's $142 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
