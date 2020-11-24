New
Ends Today
eBay · 23 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones
$106 $125
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PICKCRTECH15". That's $53 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • In Black or White
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • up to 15 hours playtime
  • switch between two Bluetooth devices
  • up to 30-foot wireless range
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register