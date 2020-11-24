Get this price via coupon code "PICKCRTECH15". That's $53 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- In Black or White
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30-foot wireless range
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Arctic White.
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Silver.
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
That's $29 less than buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Bose via eBay
- a 2-year warranty applies
- built-in mic
- inline controls
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on brands like Sony, iJoy, Bose and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on consoles, video games, and accessories for all platforms. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 ($10 off).
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Shop and save on headphones, soundbars, computer speakers, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Shipping adds $4.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in Espresso Black or Platinum Silver.
- CD player
- alarm clock
- AM/FM radio tuner
- auxiliary port
- digital display with adjustable brightness and automatic dimming
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
Sign In or Register