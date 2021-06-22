Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $101
eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones
$101 $137
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". That's $28 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay
  • In Black
  • up to 15 hours playtime
  • switch between two Bluetooth devices
  • up to 30-foot wireless range
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
