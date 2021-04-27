Get this price via coupon code "PICKDR4MOM". You'd pay $129 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- In several colors (Midnight Blue pictured).
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
That's $49 less than you'd pay from Bose direct. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In Black or Silver.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping fee, which varies by zip, but starts at around $5.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
- Model: 835799-0100
You'd pay $100 more at Sony direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 1.18" full-range speakers
- wireless RF with 98-foot range and no delay
- Model: SRS-WS1
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
Save 50% after applying coupon code "FXLDNASO". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by Soundlove via Amazon.
- supports Bluetooth, AUX, micro SD, USB, and mic inputs
- functions as 4,000mAh power bank
- up to 40 hours playtime
- dual 20-watt speakers
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MS21901
Apply code "LND83CUO" to save $40 and get the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bugani Direct via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- two 20-watt speakers
- Apply
- Model:
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's $7 under our December refurb mention and $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
Get this price via coupon code "PICKCR4MOM". You'd pay $329 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $126.65. That's $32 less than the best price we could find for them new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Triple Black pictured).
- Up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case
- water resistance
- Model: 805746-0010
Sign In or Register