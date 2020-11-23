New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Color Bluetooth Speaker
$59 $130
free shipping

With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • up to 5 hours playback
  • water resistant
  • 3.5mm auxiliary input
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
  • Expires 11/25/2020
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register