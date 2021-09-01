Bose SoundLink II Around-Ear Wireless Headphones for $101

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this deal. That's $13 under our mention from three days ago and $128 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30-foot wireless range
That's the best price we could find by $28 for this new model, and the first time we've seen them discounted. Plus, they're only $2 more than a refurbished set offered from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Built-in mic
- Replaceable ear tips
- Water resistant
- Touch control
- Noice canceling
- Model: 8312620010
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this deal. That's $20 under our mention of a new pair from three weeks ago and $74 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
- three levels of noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- Model: 789564-0010
- UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. It's $142 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case
- water resistance
- Model: 805746-0010
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
You'd pay over $100 elsewhere! Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 6 hours' playtime
- Bluetooth 4.1
- includes 3 pairs of silicone eartips
- Model: SHB4385BK/00
It's $47 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
Get this price via coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" and save $92 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
That's $73 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
- integrated microphone
- up to 3.5 hours streaming
- UVA/UVB protection
- Model: 833417-0100
Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $63 off list and $32 below what you would pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Midnight Blue pictured).
- dual opposing passive radiators
- water-resistant silicone body
- Bose Connect app control
- built-in mic for calls
Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to receive an extra 15% off. You'll pay at least $41 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB-C audio input
- built-in mic for taking calls
- 3.5mm auxiliary
- wireless range up to 30-ft.
Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops the price to $15 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and is a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $15 less than you'd pay for a refurbished model from Bose direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
