Bose Smart Soundbar 300 for $305
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Smart Soundbar 300
$305 $359
free shipping

Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get it for $95 less than Best Buy charges for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • WiFi and Bluetooth
  • Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Voice control
  • Spotify connect and Apple Airplay 2
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Soundbars eBay Bose
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register