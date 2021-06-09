Bose Smart Soundbar 300 for $299
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Smart Soundbar 300
$299 $399
free shipping

You'd pay around $100 more for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • voice controlled
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Spotify Connect and Apple Airplay 2
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical inputs
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Soundbars eBay Bose
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register