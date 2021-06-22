Bose Smart Soundbar 300 for $280
New
eBay · 49 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Smart Soundbar 300
$280 $399
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to get $19 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • voice controlled
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Spotify Connect and Apple Airplay
  • 2 WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical inputs
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Soundbars eBay Bose
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register