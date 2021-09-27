That is $25 under what you'd pay for a new, factory sealed, unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth
- supports wireless charging
- works with the Bose Sleep app
- charging case
That's the best price we could find by $28 for this new model, and the first time we've seen them discounted. Plus, they're only $2 more than a refurbished set offered from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Built-in mic
- Replaceable ear tips
- Water resistant
- Touch control
- Noice canceling
- Model: 8312620010
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on big names like Beats and JBL, as well as fun branded headphones for kids. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 27 to October 3).
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 with $40 in Kohl's Cash (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "DNS20" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 sizes of eartips
- IPX8 waterproof
- charging case
- Model: BT-BH020
That's a savings of $180 off list price. Buy Now at Groupon
- in-line remote
- Model: EO-IG955BSEGUS
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
That's $2 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and $101 less than a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's $73 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
- integrated microphone
- up to 3.5 hours streaming
- UVA/UVB protection
- Model: 833417-0100
