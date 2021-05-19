Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System for $441 in cart

That's $158 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- 13" tall
- built-in handle
- auto EQ
- Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux input
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff Pick
Add it to the cart for an extra 15% off, a total of $86 off list, and the best refurb price we found by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
Save on more than 150 audio components from Infinity, Harman/Kardon, JBL, and Martin. The sale includes speakers, mixers, soundbars, transmitters, a boombox, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the Infinity Reference SUB R12 Subwoofer for $170 ($330 off).
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
It's $9 under our January mention ans the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
Celebrate Klipsch's 75th with deals on a wide range of speakers and home theater bundles. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Klipsch R-625FA Floorstanding Speaker for $517. ($172 off)
OtterBox charges around $50 for many of these cases (the pictured case has a $55 list price), so you're saving up to 90% on hundreds of styles. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- Add three items to your cart to get an extra 5% off your order.
- Many of these are certified refurbs, and come with a 2-year Allstate warranty. Warranty information is on the product pages in any case.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb OtterBox Symmetry Case for iPhone X/XS in Love Triangle for $7.95 ($2 less than new).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's a buck under our March mention and within $6 of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $59 for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Add these to your cart to get this deal.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
To see this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout. That's $93 under the best price we could find for a new one, but most stores charge $379 or more for new. It's also $13 under our mention of this refurb last Black Friday. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A comprehensive 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- 360 degree sound
- Model: 739523-1110
That's $66 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although other sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Alexa-enabled
- battery life of up to 20 hours
- noise cancellation
