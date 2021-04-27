New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System
$441 $600
free shipping

Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal. That's $158 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • 13" tall
  • built-in handle
  • auto EQ
  • Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux input
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
