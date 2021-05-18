Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $182
Certified Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones
$182 $214
free shipping

That's $66 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although other sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • Alexa-enabled
  • battery life of up to 20 hours
  • noise cancellation
