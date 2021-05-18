Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $182

That's $66 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although other sellers charge at least $299. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Alexa-enabled
- battery life of up to 20 hours
- noise cancellation
To see this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout. That's $93 under the best price we could find for a new one, but most stores charge $379 or more for new. It's also $13 under our mention of this refurb last Black Friday. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A comprehensive 2-year warranty from Allstate applies.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
That's $3 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal today by $15 for new headphones.) Buy Now at Amazon
- foldable
- swivel earcups
- up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge
- Model: WH-1000XM3
It's $5 under our December mention, $79 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- 6" boom microphone
- 5Hz - 35GHz frequency response (That is some bass, people.)
- Model: ATH-PG1
Applying coupon code "QBFW2L7A" makes this $4 under our February mention, and the lowest price we could find today by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- The White option drops to $28 with the same code.
- Sold by ITINLU via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- memory foam earpads
- up to 45-hours of playtime on a single charge
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
Add it to the cart for an extra 15% off, a total of $86 off list, and the best refurb price we found by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
That's a buck under our March mention and within $6 of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $59 for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Add these to your cart to get this deal.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- IPX4 water-resistant
- 30-foot range
- 12-hour run-time
- 360 degree sound
- Model: 739523-1110
