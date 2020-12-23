New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Portable Home Speaker
$250 $350
free shipping

That's $99 less than most stores such as Walmart charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • In Triple Black.
Features
  • WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity
  • IPX4 water resistance rating
  • 7.6" tall
  • Built-in mic
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 360-degree sound
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Bluetooth WiFi Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register