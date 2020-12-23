That's $99 less than most stores such as Walmart charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- In Triple Black.
- WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance rating
- 7.6" tall
- Built-in mic
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 360-degree sound
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one at a warehouse membership store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Limit of 2 per customer.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
Save on Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, iHome, and brilliantly, Victrola. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from December 25 to January 3 2021).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $89.99 with $10 Kohl's Cash (low by $10).
Shop over 100 speakers with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeem December 10 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the JBL Pulse4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30 thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
That's $49 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on December 20, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
It's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by AudioSavings via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- TF card slot
- up to 31 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic
- IPX7 waterproof rating
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- ported cabinets
- auxiliary input
- Model: 354495-1100
That's a $20 drop from last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $40 under the the best price we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- dual microphones
- up to 15 hours of play time
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: 714675003R
That's $30 less than our previous mention and $100 less than you would pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: Bose NC700
It's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Platinum Silver.
- built-in CD player
- AM/FM tuner
- Bluetooth
- touch-sensitive pad
- remote
- Model: 738031-1310
