Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's $150 off list, a $50 drop from Christmas, and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's $149 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in voice assistants
- water-resistant design
That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- analog clock
- digital LED display
- requires a compatible Echo device
It's a savings of 50% off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone or Charcoal (pictured).
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
- 5.5" 960x480 touchscreen LCD
- 1.65" 4-watt full-range speaker
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
That's around $5 less than similar 4-packs go for at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistant
That's $30 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 internal directional speakers with Dolby Atmos technology
- adapts to room by automatically sensing the acoustics
- built-in Zigbee smart home hub with Amazon Alexa
- multiple layers of privacy controls including mic off button
- 3.5 mm or mini-optical Toslink line in
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
You'd pay $179 or more elsewhere for them new. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY20".
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- One-button control for power, calls, and music
That's $155 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" nabs this price. It can also be used only once per account.
- This is certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- built-in microphone
- up to 20-hour battery life
- includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
- Model: NC700
Sign In or Register