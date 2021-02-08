New
Certified Refurb Bose Portable Home Smart Speaker
$200 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. That's $150 off list, a $50 drop from Christmas, and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's $149 under the best price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • built-in voice assistants
  • water-resistant design
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
