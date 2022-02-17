Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "PREZDAY15" on select items. Save on an array of headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $61.40 after coupon ($99 for it new elsewhere)
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a wide range of TVs, sound bars, streaming devices, and accessories. Shop Now at Target
- PIctured is the Samsung TU7000 Series 70" 4K HDR UHD Smart TV for $629.99 ($70 off).
It's $112 off list and most stores are sold out. Buy Now at Amazon
- 48Hz-20kHz frequency response
- 84.5dB sensitivity
- 6-ohm impedance
- 2-way speaker system
- 1" cloth dome tweeter
- 80-watt peak power handling
- Model: BS41-BK
Shop streaming media players like Roku and Fire TV Sticks from $19, 40" TVs as low as $230, sound bars from $60, as well as discounts on accessories like cables and mounts. Need it in time for Super Bowl Sunday? Opt for store pickup to get it home and set up in time! (Some items may receive additional savings with pickup!) Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Vizio D-Series D40f-J09 40" 1080p HD LED Smart TV for $230 (15% off).
Save on speakers, guitars, computer cables, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" an extra 15% off a selection of vacuums, air purifiers, and stylers. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $246.49 (low by $54)
- Refurb items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
