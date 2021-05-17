Certified Refurb Bose Outlet at eBay: Up to 50% off + extra 15% off

Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Save on more than 150 audio components from Infinity, Harman/Kardon, JBL, and Martin. The sale includes speakers, mixers, soundbars, transmitters, a boombox, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the Infinity Reference SUB R12 Subwoofer for $170 ($330 off).
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on circular saws, multi-tools, drill kits, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver for $65 (low by $8).
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year allstate warranty.
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
T-shirts start at $12, shorts at $25, and hoodies at $30, amongst others savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's Suede Jersey Hoodie for $29.95 ($15 off)
Sign In or Register