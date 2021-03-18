With the in-cart discount, that's $939 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 4 Omni Jewel satellite speakers
- Omni Jewel center speaker
- AdaptiQ room audio calibration
- wireless subwoofer
- supports Dolby Digital, TrueHD, DTS, and PCM multichannel
Expires 3/29/2021
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 RCA audio inputs
- Dolby Trued and DTS-HD master audio decoding
- Model: HT-S3900
It's $180 under what most merchants currently charge. Buy Now at Adorama
- If you don't see this price, try reloading the link or refreshing the page.
- includes receiver, front, center & surround speakers, and subwoofer
- Model: HT-S3910
That's $71 less than you'd pay from a 3rd party reseller, but $800 under what Klipsch direct or B&H Photo Video charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Shop discounted sound systems, headphones, and speakers with extra in-cart savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $131.71 in cart (at least $67 less than a new one).
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
It's a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Arctic White.
- up to 20-hours of play time on a single charge
- 11 levels of noise cancelling control
- stainless-steel headband
- Model: 794297-0400
- UPC: 017817809818
That's $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- HDMI, optical, and AUX inputs
- remote control
- 2 full-range drivers
