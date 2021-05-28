Certified Refurb Bose Items at eBay: Extra 15% off

Save on nearly 20 items including headphones, speakers, soundbars, and more when you apply code "PICKCR4SUMMER". Shop Now at eBay
- Sold direct from Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $127 after coupon ($102 less than new).
This is $2 less than you'd pay direct from Tracki. (An older model is sold bundled with a 1-year Tracki subscription elsewhere – signing up for a 1-year subscription on top of this Amazon price still works out $4 cheaper than you'd pay for that older model bundle.)
Update: It's now $26.12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tracki via Amazon.
- A subscription to Tracki's service is required – you can subscribe monthly for $19.95, or opt for longer plans that take the per-month cost as low as $9.95.
- 2- to 3-day battery life w/ continuous tracking, up to 75-day life w/ occasional tracking
- includes worldwide SIM, magnetic attachment, belt clip, key-chain, and lanyard
- Model: TRKM010A
Apply coupon code "25SWITCHBOT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Wonderlabs via Amazon.
- SwitchBot app control
- timer option
- light sensor
- remote access with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini
- for curtain rods 0.59" to 1.57" diameter
- Model: W0701600
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Adorama
- This is currently backordered, but can be purchased at this price for delivery when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Sign In or Register