That's $120 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in
- WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
Published 45 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's $50 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- premium surround sound
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Upgrade your binging with floorstanding speakers from Polk Audio, Klipsch, ELAC, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the ELAC Debut 2.0 F5.2 Floorstanding Speaker for $249.98. ($100 off)
Save on over 200 items, from headphones to subwoofers - from brands including Bose, Sennheiser, Sonos, and JBL. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bose Home Speaker 300 Smart Speaker for $199. ($60 off)
- Items are sold by World Wide Stereo via eBay.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's $99 less than most stores such as Walmart charge for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- In Triple Black.
- WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity
- IPX4 water resistance rating
- 7.6" tall
- Built-in mic
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- 360-degree sound
