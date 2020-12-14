New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Home Speaker 450
$153 $180
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "PURCHASECR15". That's $27 under last week's mention and the best price we've seen. (It's half of what you'd pay for it new elsewehre.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bose via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Google Assistant and Alexa are built-in
  • WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
