New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose Home Speaker 300
$127
free shipping

It's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • built-in voice assistants
  • Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
  • Apple Airplay 2
  • WiFi, Bluetooth
  • 360° sound
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCRTECH15"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Bluetooth WiFi Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register