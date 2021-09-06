Bose Home Speaker 300 for $122

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". That's $77 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Black or SIlver
- Built-in voice assistant
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2 WiFi, Bluetooth 360° sound
Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $63 off list and $32 below what you would pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Midnight Blue pictured).
- dual opposing passive radiators
- water-resistant silicone body
- Bose Connect app control
- built-in mic for calls
Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to receive an extra 15% off. You'll pay at least $41 more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB-C audio input
- built-in mic for taking calls
- 3.5mm auxiliary
- wireless range up to 30-ft.
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Save on a selection of speakers, headphones, and glasses.
Update: Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save an extra 15% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $114 after coupon ($229 new elsewhere)
- These items are covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
Choose from eleven items in this selection. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Harman via eBay.
- Pictured is the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Headphones for $97.95 ($17 low).
Coupon code "DNEWS20821" cuts it to the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- suction cup
- hanging loop
- enhanced bass
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to make this tied as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $79 at Sam's Club or BJ's for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
That's $73 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- built-in miniaturized Bose speakers
- integrated microphone
- up to 3.5 hours streaming
- UVA/UVB protection
- Model: 833417-0100
Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" drops the price to $15 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and is a tie for the best price we've seen. It's also $15 less than you'd pay for a refurbished model from Bose direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this deal. That's $13 under our mention from three days ago and $128 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or White.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 15 hours playtime
- switch between two Bluetooth devices
- up to 30-foot wireless range
