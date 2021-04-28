New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose Home Speaker 300
$122
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" makes this within $3 of the best price we've seen, and it costs $199 or more for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Triple Black.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
Features
  • Built-in voice assistant
  • Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
  • Apple Airplay 2 WiFi, Bluetooth 360° sound
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Bluetooth WiFi Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register