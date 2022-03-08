That's $110 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Apply coupon code "REFURB15" for this price.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Bluetooth 5.1
- up to 5.5-hour battery life
- integrated motion sensor
- tap, touch, and swipe controls
- built-in mic
- polarized lenses
Coupon code "REFURB15" cuts it to $110 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bluetooth range up to 30 feet
- play time up to 8 hours per charge
- polarized
- sweat- and weather-resistant design
- Model: 839767-0110
Get this for the 3rd best overall price we've seen with coupon code "REFURB15" (furthermore, it is at least $60 less than you'd pay for a new pair). Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
This is always a popular sale at Woot, so the best value styles are likely to sell out quickly. Pictured are the Ray-Ban Unisex Square Sunglasses, which are now $63.50 (you'd pay $70 to $75 at most stores, including Ray-Ban). Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Save on sunglasses, glasses, prescription lenses, clothing, and accessories. Shop Now at Oakley
Save on a range of watches, jewelry, and sunglasses. Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Montegrappa Men's Cash Watch for $49.99 ($500 off)
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Coupon code "REFURB15" takes an extra 15% off this collection of headphones, soundbars, speakers, and Bluetooth glasses. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar Series II for $118.15 after coupon ($81 less than new).
That's the best price we've seen for this soundbar in any condition. It's $68 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- built-in Amazon Alexa
- HDMI output
- Model: 838309-1100
Save on 6 pairs of headphones and earbuds with savings of up to $50. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds for $159 ($20 off list).
Get this price via coupon code "REFURB15". It's the best deal we could find on a refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay
- Bluetooth compatibility
- visual confirmation lights
- single connection to your TV
- dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
