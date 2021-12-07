Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on select JBL speakers & headphones. You can even add your own touch of uniqueness with photos, patterns, messages & more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $139.95 ($10 off).
Save on earbuds, headphones, audio sunglasses, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds pictured for $199 ($81 off).
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
To find these deals, choose "Apple" under "Brand" from the filters on the left-hand side of the page. Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or spend $30 or more to get free shipping. (Some items are only available for pickup.)
That's at least $40 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- They're available in Tune Blue/Midnight or Black
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
Apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to avail of this offer- an unusually discount for eBay- considering how much it covers. Brands eligible for it include Bose, Reebok, Burberry, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- A $500 max discount applies and it can only be redeemed twice per account.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for $969 ($130 below factory sealed).
Sign In or Register