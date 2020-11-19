Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
It's $32 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- wall mountable
- 80W power
- Model: SWA-8500S
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
It's $29 under our October mention and you'd pay $89 more for similar from Microsoft direct. For further comparison, the regular retail price of a Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription is $70 alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode 64-bit
- includes Microsoft 365 Personal for 1 year
- Model: EVC141-6BK
Most retailers charge at least $70 for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealparade via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Sign In or Register