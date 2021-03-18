New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bose Deals at eBay
up to 35% off + extra 15% off in cart
free shipping

Shop discounted sound systems, headphones, and speakers with extra in-cart savings. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $131.71 in cart (at least $67 less than a new one).
  • Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Audio Components eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register