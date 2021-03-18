New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose Bluetooth TV Speaker
$170 in cart
free shipping

That's $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Features
  • HDMI, optical, and AUX inputs
  • remote control
  • 2 full-range drivers
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register