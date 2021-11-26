Save on portable speakers, noise-canceling headphones, soundbars, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Portable Speaker for $99 ($84 less than new).
Expires 12/1/2021
Published 19 min ago
Two thirds of these items are half off or better. Shop Now at Harman Audio
That's just $5 each. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- up to 4 hours' playtime
- up to 33ft range
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- dual tweeters
- sleek anodized aluminum handle
- up to 8-hours of battery life on a single charge
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available at this price in Black.
- two 90mm woofers
- two 20mm tweeters
- rechargeable Li-Ion battery
- mic w/ noise- and echo-cancelling
- Model: HKGOPLAYMINI
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
