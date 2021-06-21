Certified Refurb Arlo Security Systems at eBay: Up to 50% off + extra 15% off

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save an extra 15% off 9 already discounted security systems. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Arlo Pro 4-Camera Security System for $254.99 after coupon ($395 off list).
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
It's a low by $40 as most stores charge $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-way audio
- weather-resistant
- infrared night vision
- up to 1080p recording
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: B086DKSYTS
Save up to 53% off a selection of smart security cameras, smart locks, smart thermostats, and smart speaker bundles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell with 2nd-Gen Echo Show 5 for $110 ($125 off).
Coupon code "D3VSDXEN" takes 40% off for a $38 low today and a $12 drop since May. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped and sold by Household-US via Amazon.
- made of reinforced carbon steel
- pry-resistant concealed hinges
- measures 13.8" x 13" x 19.7"
- digital lock system
- 2 emergency keys
- 4 mounting bolts
- removable shelf
- 1.8-cubic feet
- Model: 50SA
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
