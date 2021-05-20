Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop (2013) for $791

This 768GB model is only $43 more than this seller charges for the 512GB model; it's also $2,108 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: This has the same model no. as the 512GB model, and the eBay page lists it as having a 768GB capacity and 512GB capacity in different places. We think it's the 768GB model, but if you're not convinced, it may be worth contacting the seller.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DoubleDexMacBooks via eBay.
- Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 LED retina display
- 16GB RAM, 768GB SSD
- 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 ThunderBolt 2 ports, HDMI
- MacOS 10.12 Sierra
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's a savings of $1,150 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by alpha store tech via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
That's $387 under our last refurb mention, $689 off list, and a really strong price for this laptop. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by tekreplay via eBay
- a 60 day warranty applies
- 3rd Generation Intel Core i5 2.5GHz CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 13" 1280x800 display
- macOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD101LL/A
Coupon code "DNEWSAPPLE40" drops it to $840 off the original list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- macOS 10.13 High Sierra
- Model: MD313LL/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB unified memory & 256GB SSD
- macOS Big Sur
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD92LL/A
It's $300 less than Apple direct. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- Intel Core i9 2.3GHz 8-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 retina display
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- touch-bar, true tone, finger print-reader
- Model: MVVK2LL/A
It's $170 under our mention from October, $320 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray.
- Sold by Vombot Supply via eBay.
- A 1-year Vombot warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS X 10.14.5 (Mojave)
- Model: MV962LL/A
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
That's $11 less than Speck charges direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
You'd pay $17 more if purchased separately. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price and it will ship when it becomes available.
- U1 Chip
- IP67 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- built-in speaker
- Model: MX542AM/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's $34 under Apple's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Apply coupon code "25OFFX" to drop these 64GB models to as low as
$245 $250, which is $84 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Shop Now at Glyde
- A 90-day Glyde warranty applies.
Sign In or Register