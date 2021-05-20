Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop (2013) for $791
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i7 15.4" Laptop (2013)
$791 $2,899
free shipping

This 768GB model is only $43 more than this seller charges for the 512GB model; it's also $2,108 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Note: This has the same model no. as the 512GB model, and the eBay page lists it as having a 768GB capacity and 512GB capacity in different places. We think it's the 768GB model, but if you're not convinced, it may be worth contacting the seller.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by DoubleDexMacBooks via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2.7GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 LED retina display
  • 16GB RAM, 768GB SSD
  • 2 USB 3.0 ports, 2 ThunderBolt 2 ports, HDMI
  • MacOS 10.12 Sierra
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
