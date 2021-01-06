It's a savings of 58% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Alpha_Tech_Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5 2.3GHz CPU
- 13" 1280x800 display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
Published 1 hr ago
Save $101 over Best Buy's price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Silver.
- Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 IPS retina display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MXK72LL/A
It's $150 under the lowest price we could find for a new-in-box model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's seven years old, but it's also over $1,000 off list, so you choose your battles. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Alpha Tech Store via eBay.
- Intel Core I5-3230M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: ME662LL/A
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $15 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
- up to 20% faster than Series 5
- 5GHz WiFi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip
Save $100 off the retail price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
- Order online and get $20 off $40 activation fee.
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6
- Model: MY3E2LL/A
