eBay · 26 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" i7 Laptop w/ 1TB SSD (2016)
$1,649 $3,199
free shipping

It's $1,550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Intel Core i7-6920HQ 2.9GHz Sky Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 (1800p) native resolution display
  • 16GB RAM; 1TB SSD
  • Touchbar/Touch ID
  • Mac OS 10.15, Catalina
