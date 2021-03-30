New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i7 13.3" Laptop
$791 $879
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to save $558 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 5th Generation Intel Core i7 2.2GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 13.3" 1440x900 display
  • MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
