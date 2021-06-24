Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Life Note True Wireless Earbuds for $20
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore Life Note True Wireless Earbuds
$20 $30
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to drop it to $20.39, and save $10 off list. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • built-in mic
  • 7 hours of playtime on a single charge (extend to 40 hours with the charging case)
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
