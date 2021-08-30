Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $27
eBay · 15 mins ago
Certified Refurb Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$27 $32
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this deal. That's 20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Anker via eBay.
  • up to 24-hour playtime
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • IPX7 waterproof rating
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
