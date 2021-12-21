Apply code "SAVEONCR15" to get an additional 15% off headphones, robovacs, chargers, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker direct via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Wireless Earbuds for $33.99 (you'll pay $80 new).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
That's $5 off list - plus, you'll receive an extra $10 off your first smart reorder. Buy Now at Amazon
- senses the weight of compatible items and either automatically reorders it, or notifies you when you're running low
- 2+ years of battery life
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- Model: B07RRYWPPX
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- uses a compatible Fire TV device, an Echo Smart Speaker and IR-controlled A/V devices to add hands-free voice control
- compatible with Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd gen or later) Fire TV Stick 4K, or any Echo smart speaker or display
- 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi connectivity
- includes infrared extender cable, power adapter, & USB cable
- Model: B075F9PYGR
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
Sign In or Register