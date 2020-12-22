It's a savings of $267 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $132. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock
December 15January 14 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Save on a range of Acer laptops. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Celeron N4000 15.6" Chromebook Laptop for $199.99 ($20 off).
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies to most products. Information is on the product page.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz, up to 4.5 GHz
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD
- GTX 1650 TI 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: AN517-52-52T3
- UPC: 193199743732
That's $270 off and the best price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Staples
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: A515-44-R4M5
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
It's $34 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Take up half off over 150 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
It's $64 less than the best price we found for a new one and $25 under our August mention for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- USB Type-C port for video
- micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q bu
You'd pay $50 more for a new monitor elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay.
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 60Hz
- tilt, swivel, adjustable height stand
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KA270H
It's the lowest price we could find by $563. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.80GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" HD touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: NX.VKLAA.001
Sign In or Register