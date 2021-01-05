New
eBay · 1 hr ago
up to 40% off
Save on a variety of laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer Spin 3 10th Gen i5 14" Touch Laptop for $499.99 ($267 off).
- These items are sold by Acer via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Samsung · 2 wks ago
Samsung Monitor Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Apple Deals at B&H Photo Video
up to 30% off
free shipping
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
Samsung · 1 wk ago
Samsung Flash Memory Cards
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Costco · 4 days ago
Apple MacBook Air Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020)
$700 for members $999
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTK2LL/A
eBay · 1 wk ago
Men's Heavy Weight Sherpa Fleece Lined Hoodie Sweater Jacket
$20
free shipping
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
eBay · 6 days ago
ASICS at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Men's Athletic 2-Piece Fleece Track Suit
$29 $139
free shipping
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
eBay · 1 mo ago
3M High Strength Large Hole Repair Plate 4-Pack
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Sign In or Register