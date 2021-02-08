Save on over 200 items, with keyboards starting from $24 after the coupon, mice from $40, monitors from $52, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off and can also be used only once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer K243Y 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $87.99 (low by $28 for refurb).
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB311-9H-C12A
- UPC: 841631146053
At half off, that's the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now $499. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: SF314-55-58P9
That's $60 under our Black Friday mention, a low by $155, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wacom Active Stylus Pen w/ charging dock
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 (2K) IPS touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SP513-54N-74V2
- UPC: 193199796271
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
That's $374 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $734.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Take half off a range of refurbished laptops with coupon code "YEAREND7280". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Latitude 7280 Kaby Lake i7 12.5" Laptop for $309.50 after coupon ($310 off).
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb products get a 100-day Dell warranty.
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms Virtual Response Boost
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: VG270
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bundle More via eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies
- AMD Radeon free sync technology
- 75Hz refresh rate
- display port, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB 3.0 ports, and audio-out port
- Model: CB342CK smiiphzx
- UPC: 193199464132
That's $38 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" get this price. It can also be used only once per account.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- Model: UM.QX2AA.005
That's $70 under list and the best price we could find. It's also a great deal on a monitor with these specs in general. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 250 nits brightness
